'Incredible talent': Keown loves reported Arsenal target, but fears he will reject Gunners

Arsenal reportedly want to raid Premier League rivals Chelsea to add Stamford Bridge hero Willian to Mikel Arteta's Emirates squad.

Martin Keown has labelled reported Arsenal target Willian as an ‘incredible talent’ but thinks the Brazil international could be on his way to join a La Liga giant instead.

They do say age is but a number and, in the case of Willian, that happens to be true. The long-serving Stamford Bridge hero will turn 32 this summer but anyone who thinks his best years are behind him are very much mistaken.

The £120,000-a-week winger, who won Premier League titles under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, has produced seven goals and six assists during Frank Lampard’s first season at the helm.

At his best, Willian is still all-but unplayable on his day with an explosive turn of pace and his pinpoint crossing ability leaving many a top-flight full-back red faced seven years on from his £30 million move to West London.

Willian’s future is up in the air right now however, with his contract expiring in July. And, given that he has made it clear that he would prefer to stay in London, it is no surprise that he is allegedly open to a move to cross-town rivals Arsenal (the Sun).

Not that Keown, the legendary Gunners centre-back, is holding his breath.

“I don’t see him going to Arsenal. I think he’s aiming for Barcelona or Real Madrid,” Keown told Jim White on talkSPORT (1 May, 12:00pm)..

“He’s an incredible talent. Chelsea will be weaker if he goes but Lampard knows what he’s doing. I’m sure he wants to keep him.”

The Sun add that Willian wants a three-year deal from his next club, but an Arsenal side who are a little short of funds right now are reluctant to hand an ageing player a contract that would keep him at the Emirates until the age of 34.

SEE ALSO: Report suggests Arteta could sell Wenger signing as Arsenal scout potential replacements

But the forward’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, is a big Arsenal fan and has close ties to Gunners director Edu Gaspar. As Joorabchian himself tells Sky Sports, ‘anything is possible’.