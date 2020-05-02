'I like London': £120k-a-week star discusses possible Tottenham move; 'big friend' of Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to reunite Jose Mourinho with his former Chelsea winger Willian when the Premier League ace leaves Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea winger Willian has fanned the flames regarding a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur, admitting that he loves life in London and has a great relationship with Jose Mourinho while in conversation with Des Impedidos.

Seven years after Spurs missed out on a £30 million winger in the most acrimonious of circumstances, Willian could finally be about to pull on the iconic white shirt.

It was Mourinho who famously snatched the then-Anzhi forward from under the noses of their capital city rival in the summer of 2013. And, with Willian out of contract this summer, a reunion appears to be on the cards at Tottenham.

Spurs are reported to be at the front of the queue by (TEAMtalk). And Willian has certainly done little to play down suggestions that he could be about to link up with Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Gio Lo Celso.

“Nothing arrived from Mourinho but we do have a good relationship he’s a big friend of mine,” Willian said when asked about a possible move to Tottenham. “We speak to each other sometimes.

“I like London and my family likes it too.”

It is well documented that, in an ideal world, the 31-year-old would love to extend his almost decade-long stay in the English capital. And, with fresh terms at Chelsea seemingly no closer to being agreed, Tottenham’s interest would surely be well received in the Willian household.

This feels like a deal that would suit both parties down to the ground. Tottenham would have been short of cash this summer even before the global health crisis gave their coffers a kicking, with around £600 million owed for their space-age new stadium (Guardian).

And it is not often that a genuinely elite-level footballer is available on a free, even if his £120,000-a-week wages would still set chairman Daniel Levy back a penny or two.