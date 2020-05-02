'Dele won't take this lightly': Fabregas's Tottenham tweet has fans talking

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title hopes were dashed exactly four years ago.

Tottenham Hotspur were involved in a bloodbath on this day back in 2016.

Well, no blood was shed, but it was perhaps the most vicious Premier League game in recent memory as Spurs drew 2-2 away to Chelsea.

More significantly, the dropped points ended Tottenham's hopes of catching Leicester City, who were crowned Premier League champions after Mauricio Pochettino's side surrendered a two-goal lead.

Because of what was at stake, it was a fiery affair and there were no fewer than 12 yellow cards handed - nine for the North Londoners - out by referee Mark Clattenburg.

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas is a familiar antagonist for Tottenham fans and he was in the thick of things on the night.

Four years on, Fabregas has trolled the Lilywhites on Twitter.

For Leicester City — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 2, 2020

Given his Arsenal roots, Fabregas certainly does enjoy winding up Tottenham when the opportunity presents itself.

As an added bonus for Arsenal, Pochettino's side, Leicester's main rival for the title, wound up finishing third behind the Gunners on the final day after they lost 5-1 away to Newcastle, who had been relegated.



