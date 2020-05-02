Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Dele won't take this lightly': Fabregas's Tottenham tweet has fans talking

Shane Callaghan
Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea looks down during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title hopes were dashed exactly four years ago.

Eden Hazard of Chelsea holds off Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on May 02, 2016 in...

Tottenham Hotspur were involved in a bloodbath on this day back in 2016.

Well, no blood was shed, but it was perhaps the most vicious Premier League game in recent memory as Spurs drew 2-2 away to Chelsea.

More significantly, the dropped points ended Tottenham's hopes of catching Leicester City, who were crowned Premier League champions after Mauricio Pochettino's side surrendered a two-goal lead.

Because of what was at stake, it was a fiery affair and there were no fewer than 12 yellow cards handed - nine for the North Londoners - out by referee Mark Clattenburg.

 

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas is a familiar antagonist for Tottenham fans and he was in the thick of things on the night.

Four years on, Fabregas has trolled the Lilywhites on Twitter.

Given his Arsenal roots, Fabregas certainly does enjoy winding up Tottenham when the opportunity presents itself.

As an added bonus for Arsenal, Pochettino's side, Leicester's main rival for the title, wound up finishing third behind the Gunners on the final day after they lost 5-1 away to Newcastle, who had been relegated.


Referee Mark Clattenburg shows a yellow card to John Mikel Obi of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on May 02, 2016...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch