‘Complete player’: £15m star wanted by Arsenal and Leicester tipped to become Europe’s best

Arsenal and Leicester City have been linked with Dominik Szoboszlai.

Hungary national manager Marco Rossi believes reported Arsenal and Leicester City target Dominik Szoboszlai will become one of the best in Europe, Calciomercato report.

The Red Bull Salzburg ace has been linked with a move this summer.

According to Football London, Arsenal are keen on him while The Sun say fellow Premier League side Leicester City are tracking the £15 million-rated free-kick specialist.

The Gunners even watched Szoboszlai during Salzburg’s 4-3 defeat at Liverpool in that incredible Champions League encounter last Autumn.

Now, more clubs such as Lazio and Milan are keen, and Marco Rossi told Calciomercato how he isn’t surprised given the player’s huge potential.

“He has the stigmata of the champion, that's for sure. First of all he has a great personality despite his very young age. Then he has an excellent technique and a great game vision to which he combines remarkable physical means. Despite being 1.85 meters tall he is equipped with of a very good speed,” Rossi explained.

“He is a complete player. I believe that in a couple of years, especially if his professional career is well thought out, he can become one of the best midfielders in Europe.”

Leicester may see Szoboszlai as an alternative to James Maddison with the midfielder’s long-term future with the Foxes uncertain ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are set to lose loanee Dani Ceballos when he returns to parent club Real Madrid this coming summer.

The Gunners will need to add creativity to their midfield, and Szoboszlai could be a good option.

The Covid-19 suspension has raised questions about next season.

Leicester will be hoping they get their chance of Champions League football next term which could stand them in good stead when attracting new players.