Compatriot says Granit Xhaka ‘great player’, comments on his Arsenal future

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka seems to be rated highly by Philippe Senderos.

Philippe Senderos has raved about Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, as quoted in FC InterNews.

The former Arsenal central defender believes that the Switzerland international is a “great player”.

Senderos, who played 57 times for the Switzerland national football team, has added that Xhaka would be a great signing for Italian giants Inter Milan, but he is not sure if the 27-year-old would want to leave the Gunners this summer.

 

Senderos is quoted as saying about Xhaka in FC Inter News during an Instagram Live chat with Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, as translated by SempreInter: “He is a great player and very important for the Swiss national team and Arsenal.

“Inter? I have heard the rumours and if they were to sign him they would be making a great purchase but I don’t know if he wants to leave Arsenal.”

Leaving Arsenal

According to Goal.com, Xhaka has interest from clubs in Germany and almost left Arsenal in the January transfer window.

While moving to Inter would be appealing, as under head coach Antonio Conte, the Nerazzurri are back to being a force to be reckoned with again in Italy, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will sell him this summer amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Xhaka has provided one assist in 22 Premier League matches and played four times in the Europa League for Arsenal this season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

