Rover's briefcase: What to do with it in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Everything you must know about how to get and what to do with Rover's briefcase in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has transitioned from April into May meaning a bunch of fish and bugs have left to be replaced by others. In addition though, the game has also received a May Day event in which you can complete a maze to be given the reward of Rover's briefcase. Much like the mysterious case in Pulp Fiction which contained blinding gold, a lot of fans want to know what exactly they should do with this item and whether it does anything at all.

As previously mentioned, there are a bunch of new fish and bugs that have joined the Northern and Southern hemisphere of Animal Crossing New Horizons in the place of those departing such as the tarantula. For those who miss catching these eight-legged creepy crawlies, you can always time travel backwards or forwards, but first you'll want to complete the May Day event.

Doing this will reward you with the mysterious Rover's briefcase, and below you'll discover what to do with it and whether it can be opened.

How to get Rover's briefcase in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You get Rover's briefcase in Animal Crossing New Horizons by completing the May Day maze.

This means you can only get Rover's briefcase in Animal Crossing New Horizons from May 1st until 7th.

While the way to get the reward from the series regular is straightforward enough, the item itself is surrounded in mystery as it's a case which means the first thing you will want to do is prize it open.

Can you open Rover's briefcase in ACNH?

No, you cannot open Rover's briefcase in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

It is impossible to open Rover's briefcase meaning you cannot store things in it or get extra items in case the series regular forgot to empty it.

This is ultimately disappointing as it means the reward is nothing more than a container with pretty stickers that can't actually contain anything.

However, while disappointing, it is still rare enough as you cannot simply buy it with bells or other currency.

What to do with Rover's briefcase in Animal Crossing New Horizons

What you should do with Rover's briefcase in Animal Crossing New Horizons is use it to decorate your home.

Or, if you're less sentimental, you could try to trade or sell Rover's briefcase with other Animal Crossing New Horizons players through Nookazon.

If you go down the route of trying to pawn it, then you'll mostly be looking for players who didn't complete or participate in the May Day event.

Aside from decorating or pawning it off though, another option is to simply store it in your home inventory.

While the above are just recommendations, you should know in advance that you cannot purchase another from the in-game retailers.

Therefore you'll want to keep it if you want a physical reminder of the May Day maze and its tribulations.