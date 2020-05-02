Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Alfredo Morelos tweet has got Celtic and Rangers fans talking

Shane Callaghan
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks off the pitch after he is given the red card by match referee Bobby Madden after a challenge on Scott Brown of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alfredo Morelos of Glasgow Rangers has got some Celtic and Ibrox fans talking on Twitter.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers Cedric Kipre of Motherwell during the Betfred Cup Semi Final at Hampden Park on October 22, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic and Rangers fans have been responding to Alfredo Morelos's latest post on Twitter.

The Gers hitman has posted a photo of his all-time goal stats on social media.

Subscribe

Morelos, who joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki nearly three years ago, is known in Scotland for never having found the net in an Old Firm game against Celtic.

But the 23-year-old still has many more goals under his belt and the Colombia international has given a detailed breakdown of how his 132-goal haul was scored.

 

Rangers supporters idolise the man nicknamed El Buffalo, while the Celtic faithful despise him.

Here's how both sets of fans responded to his post on Twitter:

Loyalties aside, the graphic does illustrate how good the Rangers marksman is, even if he's never scored against Neil Lennon's side.

To score 33 of your 132 career goals with your weaker foot is very impressive, not to mention the fact that that Morelos - who's only 5 foot 10 - also has 25 headers under his belt.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks off the pitch after he is given the red card by match referee Bobby Madden after a challenge on Scott Brown of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch