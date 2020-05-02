Alfredo Morelos tweet has got Celtic and Rangers fans talking

Alfredo Morelos of Glasgow Rangers has got some Celtic and Ibrox fans talking on Twitter.

Celtic and Rangers fans have been responding to Alfredo Morelos's latest post on Twitter.

The Gers hitman has posted a photo of his all-time goal stats on social media.

Subscribe

Morelos, who joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki nearly three years ago, is known in Scotland for never having found the net in an Old Firm game against Celtic.

But the 23-year-old still has many more goals under his belt and the Colombia international has given a detailed breakdown of how his 132-goal haul was scored.

Rangers supporters idolise the man nicknamed El Buffalo, while the Celtic faithful despise him.

Here's how both sets of fans responded to his post on Twitter:

Show us a video or stats about your goals against Celtic — Andrew Weir (@BhoyinBrisbane) April 30, 2020

Goals against Celtic... — Joseph Hopkins (@hovisjoe71) April 30, 2020

Miss this wee fella so much ❤️ ⚪️ @Couttsy88 — Gary Burton (@gjb06) April 30, 2020

How meany trophies? — pepper the dug (@William51670122) May 1, 2020

Cant wait to see you score again el buffalo — Dexter Morgan (@Scottydoggiom) April 30, 2020

Post us the stats of rangers trophy cabinet Alfredo — karl wilson (@wilsy91_karl) April 30, 2020

Loyalties aside, the graphic does illustrate how good the Rangers marksman is, even if he's never scored against Neil Lennon's side.

To score 33 of your 132 career goals with your weaker foot is very impressive, not to mention the fact that that Morelos - who's only 5 foot 10 - also has 25 headers under his belt.