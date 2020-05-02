£62m star linked to Newcastle, Zidane said 'he is the future'

Newcastle United reportedly want the young hitman.

Newcastle United are linked to a lot of players at the moment.

And the latest piece of speculation is definitely quite exciting.

According to 90 Min, Newcastle, the subject of a potential £300 million takeover in the near future, are interested in Real Madrid marksman Luka Jovic.

The Serbian only joined the Spanish giants for £62 million last summer but a poor first season in Madrid has resulted in speculation about a move to the likes of Arsenal.

But if rumours are believed, the Magpies are also in the race and previous comments from Zinedine Zidane suggest that the St James's Park faithful should be excited if it comes off.

Despite struggling under Zidane this season, the French icon is a big fan of Jovic and he described him as 'the future' as recently as January.

He said to Marca: "He is the future. There's a need to be calm with him as he is learning. He is a kid who really wants to learn.He's very good and he's going to score lots of goals."

He might've only started four league games this season, but it's worth remembering that isn't an admission that Zidane is being insincere with his comments.

Jovic is only 22 and enduring a difficult first season at perhaps the biggest club in the world isn't all that surprising.

But if Real are willing to let him go, Newcastle will hope that they're the team that benefits.