£10m player Newcastle allegedly bid for outperforms reported £65m Klopp target

Newcastle United have been linked with Mohammed Salisu.

According to El Desmarque, Newcastle United are one of several clubs to have made an offer for Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.

The highly-rated centre-back is said to have a release clause of £10 million.

Newcastle are in the midst of a potential takeover involving Saudi billionaire Mohamed Bin Salman which could make the Magpies a new force in the Premier League.

It is exciting times for supporters on Tyneside, and Newcastle’s latest reported transfer target has the makings of a brilliant piece of business.

Salisu has been one of the best defenders in La Liga this season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 21-year-old has posted more effective clearances than any other player in Spain’s top-flight this season – eight more than reported Liverpool target Diego Carlos.

The Reds are chasing Carlos who has a £65 million release clause in his Sevilla contract (ABC Sevilla).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is cited as a big fan of the Brazilian defender.

But Salisu outperforms him in several key categories this season, posting a higher number of clearances, tackles and interceptions (Whoscored).

With a pass completion rate of 80.5%, Salisu demonstrates his capability of bringing the ball out of defence, making him an all-round defender with big potential.

If Newcastle are to sign him, they must make their move quickly as El Desmarque claim Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are also keen.