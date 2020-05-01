'Wow, there goes Partey': Some Arsenal fans seriously annoyed after transfer update

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could have to shop around for bargains during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal fans have been left disappointed after reading that Raul Sanllehi has reportedly told staff that no big money additions will be happening this summer.

The London Evening Standard claim that the Arsenal chief has already told people around the club that the Gunners simply do not have the funds to bring in high profile targets.

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Thomas Partey and Antoine Griezmann going into the summer.

However, it seems that both those players could be out of Arsenal’s price-range now.

And Gunners fans are concerned after the latest transfer update, as they feel that additions need to be made to turn them into a force again.

We will never be the same until our owners spend money from their pocket. We’re going to slide further and further at this rate. It’s sad to be a fan atm. — Sdbtm (@Sdbtm1) April 30, 2020

You really can't blame Van Persie or Sanchez for leaving, can you? — Vikram Aditya (@vikram300998) April 30, 2020

Kroenke dodges responsibilities again. Miss Europe for a few years and he will sell us. Thats the only solution — Matyinger (@matyinger14) April 30, 2020

Another excuse this coming transfer. Every season different excuses. We can never be better without spending big. Sad to be a fan now — Pedro Brendan (@BrendanPedro) April 30, 2020

If Mikel Arteta is forced to shop on a shoe-string budget it could be extremely difficult for Arsenal to push up the table next term.

Arsenal have made improvements under Arteta but are still some way short of the top four, and without investment it seems that they have too many deficiencies in their current squad to really trouble back at the top end of the table.