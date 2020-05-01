Quick links

'Wow, there goes Partey': Some Arsenal fans seriously annoyed after transfer update

John Verrall
Raul Sanllehi Arsenal Head of Football chats to Edu Arsenal's Technical Director during Arsenal's Training Session on July 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could have to shop around for bargains during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal fans have been left disappointed after reading that Raul Sanllehi has reportedly told staff that no big money additions will be happening this summer.

The London Evening Standard claim that the Arsenal chief has already told people around the club that the Gunners simply do not have the funds to bring in high profile targets.

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Thomas Partey and Antoine Griezmann going into the summer.

 

However, it seems that both those players could be out of Arsenal’s price-range now.

And Gunners fans are concerned after the latest transfer update, as they feel that additions need to be made to turn them into a force again.

If Mikel Arteta is forced to shop on a shoe-string budget it could be extremely difficult for Arsenal to push up the table next term.

Arsenal have made improvements under Arteta but are still some way short of the top four, and without investment it seems that they have too many deficiencies in their current squad to really trouble back at the top end of the table.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

