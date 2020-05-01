Will there be a Dave season 2? Fans call for more of Lil Dicky's unique comedy!

Lil Dicky's unique comedy, Dave, has just come to an end on FXX but will the show be returning for a second season?

The music industry, especially the rap music industry, can seem like quite a hostile and uninviting world to some.

But Lil Dicky's Dave, a series about the rapper's own life, looks to change that by inviting viewers to venture into the world of Dave Burd.

The series has been airing on the channel FXX and the streaming service Hulu since March 2020 and now, for US viewers, season 1 has come to an end.

As a result, plenty of fans have been begging the question, will Dave return for season 2?

Dave on FXX and the BBC

Dave arrived on FXX on March 4th, with new episodes arriving weekly until the season 1 finale aired on April 29th. For viewers in the UK, Dave is scheduled to arrive on BBC Two on May 10th.

The series tells the story of Lil Dicky, a rapper whose real name is Dave Burd, hence the title of the series.

Each episode delves further into the origins of Lil Dicky's career, going from a suburban neurotic nobody to one of the world's biggest music artists.

Will there be a second season?

At the time of writing, it is unconfirmed whether or not Dave will be renewed for a second season.

However, that probably comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic throwing normal life out of the window.

Why? Because, according to Bustle, Dave became one of FX's biggest hits in years with an average of 4.8 million viewers per episode, a figure not seen since Donald Glover's (Childish Gambino) Atlanta aired.

So once the world returns to a sense of normality, it's almost certain the Lil Dicky's Dave will be picked up for another season.

Fans call for more!

It's safe to say that Dave has certainly struck a chord with fans as the reaction on social media has been hugely positive with plenty of fans calling for more episodes.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "I need season 2 of Dave asap"

While another added: "I need season 2 of Dave. This show is incredible."

And finally, this fan summed up their feelings in gif form:

#Dave is absolutely perfect. Can we hurry the f*ck up with season 2? pic.twitter.com/oFAcznT3Bt — Kyle Holton (@holtino) April 30, 2020

Dave, starring Lil Dicky as himself, is due to arrive in the UK on May 10th, 2020.