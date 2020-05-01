Who was Captain Tom’s wife? War veteran describes marriage as "a happy time"

Captain Tom Moore is a great example that you can achieve a lot no matter your age. Who was Captain Tom's wife?

We've seen inspirational stories from all over the world - from medical workers fighting on the front line, to ordinary people ready to help, cook and donate to vulnerable adults and children.

Captain Tom's initial aim was to raise as little as £1000 for NHS workers, but his fundraising campaign stands at more than £32 million at the time of writing (May 1st).

The war veteran's story is an inspiration to everyone that often all you need is a kind heart and a clear aim to achieve great things in life.

So, who was Captain Tom's wife? Let's get to know Pamela, as well as their two daughters Lucy and Hannah.

Who was Captain Tom's wife?

Captain Tom Moore's late wife is Pamela.

Pamela is originally from Gravesend, Kent. The war veteran was in his fifties when he met his 35-year-old wife.

At the time when they met, she was working as an office manager for a roofing company in Gravesend, while Tom was a salesperson in Yorkshire.

For that reason, he made regular trips down to Kent to spend time with Pamela before they got married.

Captain Tom and Pamela's marriage

Captain Tom and Pamela got married in 1968 and later moved to live in Fenland.

In an interview with The Mirror, Captain Tom described his marriage with Pamela as "a happy time", and added: “Pamela loved nothing more than a trip to Marks & Spencer. That was her dream day out, so we did that a lot.”

Sadly though, Pamela's health started to weaken when she was in her 60s and Captain Tom took care of her for 2 years after she was diagnosed with dementia.

Pamela died back in 2006.

Captain Tom and Pamela's children

Captain Tom and Pamela have two daughters together - Lucy and Hannah.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, a co-founder of a consultancy company, is the one who helped the war veteran set up the NHS fundraising page. Tom lives with Hannah and her family in Bedfordshire.

Lucy Teixeira is the older sibling and lives with her family in Reading. She's worked as a health advisor and therapist for nearly 10 years, specialising in homeopathy and natural medicine.

Lucy studied at The Contemporary College of Homeopathy in Bristol and graduated in 2012.