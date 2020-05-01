Who plays Rob in Normal People? Fans will recognise Irish actor Eanna Hardwicke from Vivarium

The BBC's Normal People features plenty of up and coming acting talent but just who plays the character, Rob?

In the troubling times we're currently living through, we could all do with a good TV drama to watch and, as it happens, Normal People has just released on the BBC to rave reviews.

The series, which is an adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel of the same name, has won almost universal praise and is one of only a few examples where a book adaptation has gone all-but perfectly.

Not only does Normal People tell a riveting story but it does so with a host of new and upcoming acting talent among its cast.

While Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones lead the way, they're joined in the cast by a whole swathe of impressive acting talent.

One such acting talent takes on the role of Rob in the series, but just who is the actor in question?

Normal People on the BBC

Normal People arrived on BBC iPlayer on April 26th and was followed by its first appearance on BBC One on April 27th.

The series follows two teenagers, Connell (Mescal) and Marianne (Edgar-Jones), and delves into their friendship and relationship as they grow closer and further apart over the span of secondary school and university.

When we begin the series, Connell is popular among his classmates and is shown to be a good friend with Gaelic football teammate, Rob.

Who plays Rob in Normal People?

Playing Rob in Normal People is Eanna Hardwicke.

The 23-year-old actor was born and raised in Cork in the Republic of Ireland.

Eanna's acting debut came at the age of just 12 and after a spell at Cork's School of Music with Regina Crowley, the 23-year-old has burst back onto the scene in the past 12 months.

Away from acting, Eanna Hardwicke is active on social media, particularly Instagram, where he has a following of just under 1,000 at the time of writing.

View this post on Instagram

Eanna Hardwicke: Films and TV

As mentioned, Eanna Hardwicke's acting debut came at the age of just 12, this was an appearance in the 2009 film The Eclipse which starred Ciaran Hinds in the lead role.

A whole 10 years later and the 23-year-old Irish actor has exploded back onto the scene with a host of big roles in quick succession.

In 2019, Eanna appeared alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots in the film Vivarium and Eanna also made a one-episode appearance in the TV show Krypton.

His most recent role obviously came in Normal People and we're sure that it won't be the last we see of Eanna Hardwicke.

Normal People, featuring Eanna Hardwicke as the character Rob, is available to stream on BBC iPlayer while episodes are also airing weekly on BBC One on Monday evenings.