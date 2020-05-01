What is TikTok’s Seizure Challenge? Here’s why charities are trying to put a stop to it!

TikTok's newest challenge to hit the app is the 'Seizure Challenge' and, you've guessed it, sees users pretend to have seizures.

The challenge, set to Juice Wrld's 'Lucid Dreams' is not only insensitive to the epileptic community, but is ignorance at its finest and has faced its fair share of backlash.

Charities have even had to get involved to condemn the challenge and push for better seizure and epilepsy awareness in schools and online to prevent the mockery of a serious health condition. Has TikTok finally gone too far?

What is the Seizure Challenge on TikTok?

The Seizure Challenge has seen TikTokkers all over the world pretend to have seizures to Juice Wrld's song, Lucid Dreams. The videos begin with users dancing along to the song then when the words 'Lucid Dreams' appear, they move around, shaking their body as if they are experiencing a seizure.

There are people at every age who experience seizures everyday and wish they would stop . I see it first hand. This trend is offensive and not at all funny. https://t.co/9MALKKV1FD — Care (@CarolinePerl_6) May 1, 2020

Who is Juice Wrld?

Juice Wrld, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, was an american rapper most famously known for his song 'Lucid Dreams' which has been played on Spotify over a billion times.

Many are criticising this challenge due to the insensitivity over Higgins' death in 2019, when he died from a seizure on a private plane, due to toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine present in his system.

Why are people criticising the Seizure Challenge?

Many users with epilepsy were quick to comment on the ignorance and insensitivity of the videos, tweeting 'I have had epilepsy since I was 1.5 years old. This video as much as it angers me also makes me realise how important Epilepsy awareness is.' Another person said 'I've experienced a friend have a seizure and it is incredibly scary and to pretend to have it and recreate something like this is offensive.'

Charities have also spoken out against the challenge, calling on TikTok to take the videos down. Brain Ablaze, a charity which advocates for epilepsy awareness, tweeted, 'we expect a global brand like TikTok to start enforing user agreement requirements to prevent further harassment of people with disabilities'.

The Canadian Epilepsy Alliance also tweeted: ''The Canadian Epilepsy Alliance is both saddened and deeply disturbed to learn about the new TikTok Seizure Challenge.'