The Half of It: Who is Alexxis Lemire? Explore the age, Instagram and previous roles of Aster actress

The Half of It arrives on Netflix in May 2020 but what do we know about the film's central figure, Alexxis Lemire?

When it was first launched, Netflix was a DVD rental company and when it turned to the world of online streaming, its early original content was reasonably budgeted US drama series such as House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black.

Since then, the content on Netflix has had to diversify hugely as the streaming service has grown to facilitate a global audience.

As a result, we've seen everything from docuseries and reality TV to Oscar-winning films and international TV series arrive on the streaming service in recent years.

The Half of It, however, slots itself into the already saturated teen rom-com category but there's a slight twist in The Half of It's premise that makes this a film to look out for.

Not least for its cast which features a host of up and coming acting talent including Alexxis Lemire who plays the film's central figure.

The Half of It on Netflix

The Half of It arrived on Netflix on May 1st, 2020.

The film tells the story of Ellie Chu, her friend Paul Munsky and their mutual love interest in Aster Flores.

Ellie is a shy and unassuming straight-A student who unwittingly ends up providing her new acquaintance, Paul, with the romantic gusto he needs to woo a girl by the name of Aster. However, little does Paul know that Ellie has feelings for Aster as well.

Introducing Alexxis Lemire as Aster

Taking on the role of Aster in The Half of It is Alexxis Lemire.

The 23-year-old actress hails from the town of Londonberry in New Hampshire and has been working professionally since 2016, according to IMDb.

With only a handful of acting credits to her name, little is known about Alexxis' private life but away from acting, the up and coming star is active on social media, primarily on Instagram, where she boasts a following of 35,000 at the time of writing, although we expect that number to shoot up thanks to her Netflix appearance.

Alexxis Lemire: Films and TV

As mentioned, Alexxis Lemire has been working in the acting industry since 2016 after making her debut in the Disney XD show Lab Rats: Elite Force.

Since then, Alexxis has gone on to appear in a total of six of acting roles with the most prominent coming in the TV movies The Other Mother, Truth or Dare and The Art of Murder.

Up next for Alexxis Lemire is an appearance in the film Cerebrum which, according to IMDb, is currently in post-production.

After a standout performance in Netflix's The Half of It, we expect it won't be long before Alexxis Lemire is back on our screens.

The Half of It, featuring Alexxis Lemire, is available to stream now after releasing on May 1st, 2020.