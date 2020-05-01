Social media stars rally to stop the Foriegner Challenge: Drama Kween takes to YouTube

In the wake of the Foreigner Challenge, which has been circulating on a multitude of platforms over the past week, many social media stars have rallied together to put a stop to it once and for all.

For the most part, social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have played a key part in keeping the world - be they friends, family, or strangers - connected during quarantine. Challenges have popped up on a daily basis over the past two months; from dance routines to family pranks, we've seen all kinds of light-hearted trends emerge. However, with online content, there are always two-sides of the coin.

The Foreigner Challenge has proven that there are still some out there only wishing to spread malicious content. This shocking challenge encourages users to create a Funimate video featuring explicit images of themselves or of their exes, and for the most part, all of the participants are underage. Need we say more?

Now a wave of TikTok users have condemned the harmful challenge and are encouraging others to shut it down.

Drama Kween addresses the Foreigner Challenge

On April 27th, 2020, TikTok star Drama Kween posted a video to YouTube entitled “stop the foreigner challenge.”

Drama Kween, whose real name is Kaytlyn Stewart, said:

"This [Foreigner Challenge] is dangerous as Hell. There are so many dangerous people on the internet and that's what these kids don't really understand or realise because they're just kids, of course. But this should not become a new normal at all... because these are children we are talking about."

Drama Kween continued to talk about those who claim they are trying to "raise awareness" about the issue, when really, all they are doing is making the videos more accessible. She said:

"People on Instagram are trying to spread awareness by reposting these same videos to their accounts. No, what you're doing is you are trying to gain attention from people who want to watch that stuff."

Social media stars continue the conversation

YouTuber MitchellReacts announced that he came across a Twitter post of someone attempting to shame the underage participant of the Foreigner Challenge, and that he found the parent through some internet searching and informed them of what their child was doing online.

MitchellReacts encourages parents to be more cautious of their children's activity behind closed doors.

Fellow YouTuber ItzKeisha made an 11-minute video reiterating Drama Kween's points and condemning platforms such as TikTok who allow this content to stay up for so long.

It seems that interventions will need to come at many different levels for the Foreigner Challenge to be stopped.

What to do if you come across the Foreign Challenge

If you are a regular TikTok, Funimate or Instagram user - or frankly, any social media platform at this rate - and you come across the Foreigner Challenge, then our advice is to report the account. Whether the account is the original poster of the challenge or is just sharing it to "raise awareness," just report the account. Put a stop to it.

The challenge is encouraging the distribution of child pornography and must be stopped so predatory users cannot get access to these images.

Many underage users may feel encouraged to participate in the challenge out of peer pressure, or desires of popularity; this cannot be the reality for minors online.

What to do if you have been affected by the Foreigner Challenge

If you have found yourself a victim of the Foreigner Challenge, and explicit images of yourself have been released to the internet, there are a few things you can do.

We advise to confide, report, protect.

Tell someone you trust - or choose an online service such as Shout - about what you are going through. Report the leak to the social media platform or to the police if you wish. Protect yourself online by updating your privacy settings.

For those in the UK, here are some key resources you can reach out to for assistance during this time.

The UK Safer Internet Centre

https://www.saferinternet.org.uk/

Revenge Porn Helpline

https://revengepornhelpline.org.uk/

0345 600 0459

Women's Aid

https://www.womensaid.org.uk/

0808 2000 247

You can read our full guide on what to do if you have your nudes leaked here.