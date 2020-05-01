Report: Real Betis join Newcastle in the race for free agent

Newcastle United were linked with a summer move for a former World Cup winner.

According to a report from Estadio Deportivo, Chelsea's Pedro has been linked with a return to Spain with Real Betis allegedly keen.

The former Barcelona man will be a free agent this summer and the report claims that he has rejected Chelsea's attempts to extend his deal.

It looks very likely that Pedro will leave the Blues and a number of clubs are interested in him. Betis are joined by the likes of Roma and Saudi side Al-Sadd who are managed by the Chelsea man's former teammate Xavi.

All three sides are very interesting options for the Spaniard, but he could still choose to live in England with Newcastle United possibly his next destination.

The Chronicle claims that the Magpies have been offered a chance to sign the World Cup winner and it is no surprise why.

Newcastle are very close to completing the sale of the club, with Mohammed Bin Salman said to be the new owner. The Saudi billionaire is expected to spend big to help the Magpies to the top of the league and Pedro's agents possibly sense one big payday.

Pedro certainly has a lot of quality and experience which could be of a lot of use for Newcastle next season. The fact that he would come in for free should make it easier for them to sign him, although they will have to beat some tough competition.

Real Betis have an extraordinary project in front of them and are showing how ambitious they can be. The Seville-based outfit recently signed Nabil Fekir and have also been linked with moves for Dani Ceballos and David Silva.

Pedro could view that project as a very interesting one and the fact that he will return to his home country could help sway the deal.

However, a move to Tyneside will almost guarantee him a better contract which could be the deciding factor for a player of his age.