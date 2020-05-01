Report: Potential Everton move could cost Liverpool £17m this summer

Liverpool could miss out on millions if Everton sign one player this summer.

The Merseyside rivalry has been very one-sided in recent years and it doesn't look like it is going to change any time soon.

Liverpool have been the best team in the country by a distance this season, while the Toffees have had their fair share of problems.

However, Everton are stepping up now thanks to their ambitious new owner, who has a laid out a brilliant project that would see the Toffees move into a new stadium soon.

Everton also made a huge statement by appointing Carlo Ancelotti back in December and Toffees fans will argue that their club are slowly, but surely, catching up with their Merseyside rivals.

Any sort of pain Everton could inflict on Liverpool with respect to football will be a joy to the Blue half of the city and Ancelotti has a big opportunity to cause some damage this summer.

Marca have claimed that Liverpool could still earn a lot of money from Barcelona if Philippe Coutinho stays beyond the summer and gets some minutes on the pitch next season.

The Brazilian needs 24 more appearances to complete 100 games for the Catalans. That will trigger a clause in his contract which will force Barcelona to pay £17 million to Liverpool in bonuses.

That could really come in handy for the Reds this summer considering the financial problems that they, like almost every other club, will face due to everything that has been going on in the world.

However, there is a way for Barcelona to deny that payment to Liverpool - by selling Coutinho in the upcoming transfer window.

90min recently claimed that Everton are among the clubs interested in signing the Brazilian.

Just bringing Coutinho to Goodison Park would give Everton enormous bragging rights over their neighbours, but costing the Reds a big chunk of money in the process would make things even sweeter for Toffees fans.