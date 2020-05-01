Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Some Aston Villa fans are not happy with Conor Hourihane's recent comments

Shamanth Jayaram
Jack Grealish of Aston Villa celebrates with Conor Hourihane of Aston Villa after Conor Hourihane scores his sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Irishman has irked a few Villa fans with his recent comments about Jack Grealish.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park on September 18, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Most Aston Villa fans have come to terms with the fact that Jack Grealish will leave them to join a bigger club sooner or later. 

The Villa skipper has had a very impressive season back in the Premier League and has been the club's best player without a doubt. 

Villa, despite Grealish's good performances, have struggled this term. The Villans are 19th in the league table and are at serious risk of going back to the Championship if the season resumes. 

 

Any slim chance that Villa have of keeping Grealish will instantly disappear if they get relegated this season. Conor Hourihane has spoken out about his teammate's future and his comments have not gone down well with some supporters. 

The Irishman told the Southern Star’s podcast: "He’s (Grealish) top, top class. In terms of pure ability and sheer skill and technique level, he’s easily the best player I’ve played with to date.

"He’s taken it by storm really. You know England team and getting that big move is only a matter of time because, if I’m being brutally honest, he’s too good for our team at Aston Villa.”

Hourihane definitely has a point regarding Grealish's talent and that a player of his quality should not be fighting against relegation. 

Conor Hourihane and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa celebrate after their side score their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final First Leg match between Middlesbrough...

Most Villa fans will admit that Grealish will have to leave to fulfil his potential, but the fact that one of their own players came out and said it has angered plenty of them on social media. 

Here is how a few of them reacted on Twitter:

A dejected Conor Hourihane of Aston Villa after Kemar Roofe of Leeds United scores a goal to make it 3-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch