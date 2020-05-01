Some Aston Villa fans are not happy with Conor Hourihane's recent comments

The Irishman has irked a few Villa fans with his recent comments about Jack Grealish.

Most Aston Villa fans have come to terms with the fact that Jack Grealish will leave them to join a bigger club sooner or later.

The Villa skipper has had a very impressive season back in the Premier League and has been the club's best player without a doubt.

Villa, despite Grealish's good performances, have struggled this term. The Villans are 19th in the league table and are at serious risk of going back to the Championship if the season resumes.

Any slim chance that Villa have of keeping Grealish will instantly disappear if they get relegated this season. Conor Hourihane has spoken out about his teammate's future and his comments have not gone down well with some supporters.

The Irishman told the Southern Star’s podcast: "He’s (Grealish) top, top class. In terms of pure ability and sheer skill and technique level, he’s easily the best player I’ve played with to date.

"He’s taken it by storm really. You know England team and getting that big move is only a matter of time because, if I’m being brutally honest, he’s too good for our team at Aston Villa.”

Hourihane definitely has a point regarding Grealish's talent and that a player of his quality should not be fighting against relegation.

Most Villa fans will admit that Grealish will have to leave to fulfil his potential, but the fact that one of their own players came out and said it has angered plenty of them on social media.

Here is how a few of them reacted on Twitter:

Perhaps we should focus on making ‘this’ Aston Villa team good enough by moving on Championship quality like Hourihane and replacing it with players closer to Jacks ability. — . (@Holte_AVFC) April 30, 2020

It’s not that Jack Grealish is too good for Aston Villa, it’s that other players aren’t good enough! — Louise (@LouLou2109) April 30, 2020

Hourihane should be more concerned about his own game. — Brian Brogden (@bullysback) April 30, 2020

We all know Grealish is too good for these bunch of players but for one to come out and say it - career suicide. Sorry Hourihane but you’ve had a mare here lad. — Kasir Kkay (@Kkasir23) April 30, 2020

This is a really daft thing to say. Reminds me of Patrick Berger advising Gareth Barry to leave. Seen players not recover for making comments like this - Villa fans don’t take well to this sort of stuff at all. — . (@Holte_AVFC) April 30, 2020

The thought of it hurts so much more when someone says it out loud! — Naomi Burke (@NaomiBu89617938) April 30, 2020

Not being funny mate but you’ve never been a premiership player, had to many class players around you at the Villa, probably made you look better than you are — Raymond Taylor (@Raymond23324891) April 30, 2020

Maybe Conor and some of the other players need to work on getting up to his level then instead of allowing him to carry them every week — Joe Johnson (@jayjohnson66) April 30, 2020

Stupid thing to say, not exactly untrue as he is too good for majority of those around him, but if we have any aspirations as a club you build the team around jack not wish him well in his next move — Dolalu (@Dolalu) April 30, 2020

Very poorly worded by Conor. Sends the wrong message to everyone involved at villa. — 723OJ (@723OJ) April 30, 2020