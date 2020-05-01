Quick links

‘Sick’: BT Sport pundit absolutely tears into Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers have reportedly called for an investigation into the SPFL.

Chris Sutton has strongly criticised Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers on BT Sport.

The former Celtic striker, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, has urged Rangers to show whatever evidence they have of any misconduct by the SPFL during the voting process which saw the divisions below the Scottish Premiership called now, with promotion and relegation places sorted.

As reported by The Daily Record, Rangers have stated that they have evidence that raises doubts and questions about the SPFL’s conduct in the voting process.

 

However, as reported by The Daily Record, the SPFL have been cleared by auditors Deloitte in an investigation, but Rangers have called for an EGM to instigate an external examination and have been granted permission to do so.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has said that they will show the evidence they have against the SPFL next week, as reported by BBC Sport.

Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table, and they have a game in hand.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

