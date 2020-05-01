Sebastien Haller picks Premier League’s best player

West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller seems to rate Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne highly.

West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller has said on Twitter that he thinks that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is the best player in the Premier League.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Haller was asked for his opinion on the best player in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old French striker has responded by naming City and Belgium international midfielder De Bruyne.

De Bruyne https://t.co/HJ2nvvO1pv — West Ham United (@) (@WestHam) May 1, 2020

Stats

De Bruyne has scored eight goals and provided 16 assists in 26 Premier League games for City so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The former Chelsea midfielder has also scored one goal and provided two assists in five Champions League games for the Citizens this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, Haller has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 27 large games for West Ham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear if and when the campaign will get underway.

While City look set to finish second in the Premier League table this campaign, West Ham are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship.