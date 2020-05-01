Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Sebastien Haller picks Premier League’s best player

Sebastien Haller of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on August 8, 2019 in Romford, United Kingdom.
West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller seems to rate Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne highly.

West Ham United unveil their new record signing Sebastien Haller on July 17, 2019 in London, England.

West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller has said on Twitter that he thinks that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is the best player in the Premier League.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Haller was asked for his opinion on the best player in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old French striker has responded by naming City and Belgium international midfielder De Bruyne.

 

 

Stats

De Bruyne has scored eight goals and provided 16 assists in 26 Premier League games for City so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The former Chelsea midfielder has also scored one goal and provided two assists in five Champions League games for the Citizens this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, Haller has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 27 large games for West Ham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear if and when the campaign will get underway.

While City look set to finish second in the Premier League table this campaign, West Ham are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City runs with the ball under pressure from Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

