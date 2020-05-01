Reported expensive Liverpool target will 'become even better’, claims his teammate

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Erling Braut Haaland has raved about reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho on ESPN.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has said that his teammate and former Manchester City prospect Sancho is “a fantastic player”.

The 19-year-old Norway international has added that the 20-year-old winger will become even better.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Sancho in the summer transfer window, with German club Dortmund valuing the 20-year-old at £120 million.

Haaland told ESPN about Sancho: “He's a fantastic player, and the stats don't lie, what he's been doing for us this season, so he's a fantastic player and he will become even better. We are lucky to have him here.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sancho has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in the Bundesliga, and has scored two goals and provided two assists in eight Champions League games for Dortmund so far this season.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Sancho is one of the best and most promising young players in Europe, and there is no doubt that the winger would make Liverpool a better team, not just for now, but in the long run as well.

However, amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen if Liverpool - or any other club, for that matter - would be willing to spend £100 million+ on any single player.