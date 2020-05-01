Report: Newcastle United planning £6m-a-year offer to forward, his stance

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Dries Mertens.

According to FC Inter News, Newcastle United are ready to make an offer to Dries Mertens, who is out of contract at Napoli this summer.

It has been reported that the Premier League club are willing to sign the Belgium international forward a two-year contract worth €7 million (£6.12m) per season net.

However, according to the report, that offer would not tempt the 32-year-old former PSV star.

According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owners Mike Ashley.

Blow for Newcastle United?

Mertens is a very good forward who would be a smart signing for Newcastle in the short term.

The Magpies will probably have to increase their offer and sell themselves a bit better to the forward, who is used to competing in Serie A and playing in the Champions League.

According to WhoScored, the forward has scored six goals and provided four assists in Serie A this season, and scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in the league in 2018-19.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.