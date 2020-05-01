Quick links

Report: Liverpool could sell player Klopp called an 'incredible signing' this summer

Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool defender Joel Matip has played 12 times for Jurgen Klopp's side across all competitions this term.

Liverpool could sell Joel Matip this summer, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

Liverpool have been linked with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in recent times, and Jurgen Klopp’s desire to bring in the Senegalese international has apparently led to Matip being made available.

Matip has proven a very reliable option throughout his time at Anfield, but Klopp is eyeing an upgrade according to the latest reports.

Despite the claims in Italy, Liverpool swapping Matip for Koulibaly would be a shock.

Koulibaly would cost a huge fee this summer, and Liverpool’s defence already looks set.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk have formed a very solid partnership so Koulibaly wouldn’t be guaranteed a starting place if he was to arrive at Anfield.

There also has to be doubts over whether Koulibaly would be as happy playing a rotational role as Matip.

Matip hasn’t demanded regular starts for the Reds, and seems content with being utilised as a back-up option.

Klopp is a huge fan of Matip, and called the 28-year-old an incredible signing earlier this season.

"In a world of big transfer fees, to sign a player like Joel Matip on a free transfer is incredible," the German boss told the BBC.

"It was maybe one of the best pieces of business we did in the last few years.”

Matip has played 12 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions this term.

