Report: Club tell Arsenal they'll give them £27m star in exchange for Torreira

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be looking to strengthen their midfield ranks.

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Franck Kessie by AC Milan, but they will have to swap Lucas Torreira for him, according to Milan News 24.

Arsenal have been linked with Kessie for some time, with Mikel Arteta thought to be keen to add more defensive steel to his midfield this summer.

And the Gunners are now said to have made contact with Milan over signing the £27 million man (Calcio Mercato).

Milan are open to offloading Kessie, but they would apparently like Torreira in exchange.

Whether Arsenal will agree to that swap remains to be seen, but it seems as if it could be a possibility.

Arteta doesn’t appear to have been fully convinced by Torreira yet, with the Uruguayan only playing a rotational role since he took charge.

Torreira could now be at risk of leaving Arsenal this summer, with Corriere Dello Sport suggesting that the Gunners would sell him for £35 million.

And that means that a potential swap deal could suit both Arsenal and Milan, as it gives them a chance to bring in targets without having to spend any money.