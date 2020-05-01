Quick links

Report: Club tell Arsenal they'll give them £27m star in exchange for Torreira

John Verrall
Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on May 16, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be looking to strengthen their midfield ranks.

AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie (L) vies for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's British midfileder Oliver Skipp during the International Champions Cup friendly football match...

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Franck Kessie by AC Milan, but they will have to swap Lucas Torreira for him, according to Milan News 24.

Arsenal have been linked with Kessie for some time, with Mikel Arteta thought to be keen to add more defensive steel to his midfield this summer.

And the Gunners are now said to have made contact with Milan over signing the £27 million man (Calcio Mercato).

 

Milan are open to offloading Kessie, but they would apparently like Torreira in exchange.

Whether Arsenal will agree to that swap remains to be seen, but it seems as if it could be a possibility.

Arteta doesn’t appear to have been fully convinced by Torreira yet, with the Uruguayan only playing a rotational role since he took charge.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 24, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Torreira could now be at risk of leaving Arsenal this summer, with Corriere Dello Sport suggesting that the Gunners would sell him for £35 million.

And that means that a potential swap deal could suit both Arsenal and Milan, as it gives them a chance to bring in targets without having to spend any money.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

