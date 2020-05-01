Report: Arsenal's board make decision which pushes £42m man closer to the exit

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has actually played fairly regularly under Mikel Arteta so far.

Arsenal’s board have not even offered Mesut Ozil a chance to extend his contract at the Emirates Stadium, according to ESPN.

Ozil has just over a year left on his current deal at Arsenal, and it seems that his departure is becoming more and more likely.

Arsenal’s board have decided against giving Ozil the chance to extend his stay in North London, meaning he could be available on a free transfer this summer.

Ideally Arsenal would surely like to cash in on Ozil this summer, but it seems that they are now prepared to lose the £42 million man (BBC Sport) on a free transfer.

Ozil is the Gunners’ highest earner and even though he has played regularly under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s board have shown no desire to keep him.

If Ozil does leave Arsenal it could free up more room for new additions, as it would reduce their wage bill by a huge amount.

Ozil has struggled to make much of an impact this term, and has contributed just one goal and two assists in 18 Premier League games.