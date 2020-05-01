Quick links

Report: Arsenal's board make decision which pushes £42m man closer to the exit

John Verrall
Mesut Ozil of Arsenal walks to take a corner during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has actually played fairly regularly under Mikel Arteta so far.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on March 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal’s board have not even offered Mesut Ozil a chance to extend his contract at the Emirates Stadium, according to ESPN.

Ozil has just over a year left on his current deal at Arsenal, and it seems that his departure is becoming more and more likely.

Arsenal’s board have decided against giving Ozil the chance to extend his stay in North London, meaning he could be available on a free transfer this summer.

 

Ideally Arsenal would surely like to cash in on Ozil this summer, but it seems that they are now prepared to lose the £42 million man (BBC Sport) on a free transfer.

Ozil is the Gunners’ highest earner and even though he has played regularly under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s board have shown no desire to keep him.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal and Alex Iwobi of Everton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

If Ozil does leave Arsenal it could free up more room for new additions, as it would reduce their wage bill by a huge amount.

Ozil has struggled to make much of an impact this term, and has contributed just one goal and two assists in 18 Premier League games.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

