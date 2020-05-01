Player Tottenham, Everton reportedly willing to pay £50m+ for ‘top class’, says teammate

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton reportedly want Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

Conor Hourihane has said on The Southern Star podcast that reported Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Jack Grealish is too good for Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old Villa and Republic of Ireland international central midfielder has said that Grealish is a “top class” footballer.

According to The Daily Star, Tottenham and Everton are interested in signing the attacking midfielder from Premier League rivals Villa in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Spurs and the Toffees are prepared to pay over £50 million to secure the services of the 24-year-old, who can also operate as a winger.

Hourihane said on The Southern Star podcast, as transcribed by The Sun: “He's top, top class. In terms of pure ability and sheer skill and technique level he's easily the best player I've played with to date.

“He's just got that gift. He's skipping by the best players in this league so easily. He's developed over the three years I've been here - he's taken his game to a new level - especially this year in the Premier League.

"He's taken it by storm really. You know the England team and getting that big move is only a matter of time because, if I'm being brutally honest, he's too good for our team at Aston Villa."

Leaving Aston Villa

Grealish is one of the best players at Villa, and it is hard to see the attacking midfielder stay at Villa Park for too many years.

Even if Villa do not get relegated from the Premier League if and when the season resumes, one suspects that there will be some offers for the 24-year-old this summer.

However, amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen if Tottenham, Everton or any other club make a big bid for Grealish.