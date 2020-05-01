Player Newcastle United made big profit on says club ‘special’

Ayoze Perez joined Leicester City from Newcastle United in the summer of 2019.

Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez has told Sky Sports that Newcastle United remain a special team for him.

The 26-year-old, who can operate as a forward or as an attacking midfielder, joined Newcastle in the summer of 2014 from Tenerife for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £1.5 million.

The Spaniard moved to Premier League rivals Leicester in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £30 million, with the Magpies making a big profit of £28.5 million on him.

Perez has spoken fondly of his time at St. James’ Park, and has said that Newcastle remain close to his heart.

Perez told Sky Sports about Newcastle: “I just wish them the best. They are a special team for myself. It was a very important part of my career.

“They gave me the opportunity to become a professional footballer and I grew up a lot in that city, in that club. I always look at their results and I always hope for the best for them.”

Stats

Perez has made 21 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Leicester so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacker made 34 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for Newcastle, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume.