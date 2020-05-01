Player Brendan Rodgers once signed for just £8.5m now too expensive for him

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers worked with Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has suggested on the Eamonn and The Gaffers podcast that he will not sign former Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho moved to Liverpool from Inter Milan in January 2013 when Rodgers was in charge of the Reds and for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £8.5 million.

The 27-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, developed well under Rodgers and took his game to the next level under his Reds successor Jurgen Klopp.

Now on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, the Brazil international has been linked with Leicester, with Sport claiming of interest in the Brazilian from the Foxes.

However, Rodgers has suggested that Coutinho will be too expensive for him.

Rodgers said on the Eamonn and The Gaffers podcast: "I’ve seen lots of speculation around young Phil, I don’t think… Philippe’s a wonderful player, a brilliant talent, but he would be someone who is way out of our price bracket.”

Ambitious move?

If and when the season resumes and if Leicester are able to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, then perhaps the Foxes should still make a move for Coutinho.

A loan offer would not be a bad idea, especially as amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, not many clubs will be willing to splash the cash this summer.