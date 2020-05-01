'No way, ridiculous': Some Arsenal fans really don't like rumours about swap deal

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans aren’t at all keen on the idea of trading Lucas Torreira for Franck Kessie.

Milan News 24 claims that AC Milan have offered Arsenal a chance to sign Kessie, but they want the Gunners’ Uruguayan midfielder in exchange.

Arsenal may be reliant on swap deals this summer, as Mikel Arteta is thought to be shopping on a limited budget.

But Gunners fans think that they would be getting the worse deal, if they were to trade Torreira for Kessie.

Torreira doesn’t appear to have fully convinced Mikel Arteta as yet, as he has only played a rotational role under the Spaniard to date.

Although the combative midfielder remains popular with Arsenal supporters, Arteta has generally favoured other options in his squad.

Kessie, meanwhile, has played 25 games for Milan this term, scoring once and claiming two assists.