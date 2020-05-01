Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'No way, ridiculous': Some Arsenal fans really don't like rumours about swap deal

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium.

Franck Kessie of AC Milan during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

Arsenal fans aren’t at all keen on the idea of trading Lucas Torreira for Franck Kessie.

Milan News 24 claims that AC Milan have offered Arsenal a chance to sign Kessie, but they want the Gunners’ Uruguayan midfielder in exchange.

 

Arsenal may be reliant on swap deals this summer, as Mikel Arteta is thought to be shopping on a limited budget.

But Gunners fans think that they would be getting the worse deal, if they were to trade Torreira for Kessie.

Torreira doesn’t appear to have fully convinced Mikel Arteta as yet, as he has only played a rotational role under the Spaniard to date.

Although the combative midfielder remains popular with Arsenal supporters, Arteta has generally favoured other options in his squad.

Kessie, meanwhile, has played 25 games for Milan this term, scoring once and claiming two assists.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch