Newcastle, Everton will reportedly have to spend club-record fee on player with ‘great vision’

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly on Newcastle United and Everton’s radar.

Newcastle United and Everton will reportedly have to splash out as much as €100 million (£87.86m) as transfer fee for Philippe Coutinho.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will not sell the former Liverpool attacking midfielder for anything less than €100 million (£87.86m).

The 27-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, is on loan at German giants Bayern Munich at the moment.

Metropoles has reported of interest in the Coutinho from Newcastle (click here to read more), while Sport has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Chelsea want the Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger.

Barcelona’s reported stance means that Newcastle and Everton will have to spend a club-record transfer fee to sign Coutinho, whose “great vision” stunned former Magpies boss Rafael Benitez when he was in charge of Inter Milan, as he told Mundo Deportivo in January 2018, as translated by Goal.com.

Joelinton is Newcastle’s record signing at £40 million, as reported by FourFourTwo, while Gylfi Sigurdsson cost Everton a club-record fee of £45 million, according to The Sun.

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it is hard to see too many clubs spend too much money in the summer transfer window.