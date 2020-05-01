Quick links

Newcastle, Everton will reportedly have to spend club-record fee on player with ‘great vision’

Wolverhampton Wanderers' English goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne (3L) reacts as he leave the pitch with Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (centre R) and Liverpool's Spanish...
Philippe Coutinho is reportedly on Newcastle United and Everton’s radar.

Philippe Coutinho during the presentation of the team 2019-20 before the match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, corresponding to the Joan Gamper trophy, played at the Camp Nou, on 04th...

Newcastle United and Everton will reportedly have to splash out as much as €100 million (£87.86m) as transfer fee for Philippe Coutinho.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will not sell the former Liverpool attacking midfielder for anything less than €100 million (£87.86m).

The 27-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, is on loan at German giants Bayern Munich at the moment.

 

Metropoles has reported of interest in the Coutinho from Newcastle (click here to read more), while Sport has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Chelsea want the Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger.

Barcelona’s reported stance means that Newcastle and Everton will have to spend a club-record transfer fee to sign Coutinho, whose “great vision” stunned former Magpies boss Rafael Benitez when he was in charge of Inter Milan, as he told Mundo Deportivo in January 2018, as translated by Goal.com.

Joelinton is Newcastle’s record signing at £40 million, as reported by FourFourTwo, while Gylfi Sigurdsson cost Everton a club-record fee of £45 million, according to The Sun.

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it is hard to see too many clubs spend too much money in the summer transfer window.

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Bolivia's Leonel Morales vie for the ball during their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match, in La Paz on October 5, 2017.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

