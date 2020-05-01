Quick links

‘Looks unlikely’: Sam Allardyce gives verdict on Newcastle United managerial speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Sam Allardyce, Manager of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 3, 2018 in London, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Newcastle United are reportedly looking at Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Benitez as a potential replacement for Steve Bruce.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce gestures from the touchline during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle...

Sam Allardyce gave his take on the managerial situation at Newcastle United on talkSPORT (9:36am, May 1, 2020).

Steve Bruce is in charge of Newcastle at the moment, having been appointed in the role in the summer of 2019 following the departure of Rafael Benitez.

According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley.

Sky Sports have reported that the prospective new owners of Newcastle have identified former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as the first choice to replace Bruce as the first-team boss once the current season ends.

The report has claimed that if they cannot bring the Argentine to St. James’ Park, then they will go for Benitez, who was successful during his time at Newcastle and is very popular among the fans.

 

Allardyce said on talkSPORT (9:36am, May 1, 2020): “Steve is intelligent enough and experienced enough to put the right scouting system together for the new owners to make sure that the right players come in and spend the right amount of money on the right players.”

The former Everton boss added: “If the papers are right, it looks unlikely that the new owners... and let’s face it, they are entitled to get their own man in if they spend that sort of money.”

Allardyce continued: “If you took my experience, it’s not looking that great for Steve, unfortunately.”

Sticking with Steve Bruce?

Newcastle are unlikely to get relegated if and when the season resumes, and they are also in the FA Cup.

While Pochettino and Benitez are bigger names than Bruce, perhaps the former Hull City boss should be given the chance to manage the Magpies under a new ownership.

Sam Allardyce, Manager of Everton looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on December 23, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

