‘Looks unlikely’: Sam Allardyce gives verdict on Newcastle United managerial speculation

Newcastle United are reportedly looking at Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Benitez as a potential replacement for Steve Bruce.

Sam Allardyce gave his take on the managerial situation at Newcastle United on talkSPORT (9:36am, May 1, 2020).

Steve Bruce is in charge of Newcastle at the moment, having been appointed in the role in the summer of 2019 following the departure of Rafael Benitez.

According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley.

Sky Sports have reported that the prospective new owners of Newcastle have identified former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as the first choice to replace Bruce as the first-team boss once the current season ends.

The report has claimed that if they cannot bring the Argentine to St. James’ Park, then they will go for Benitez, who was successful during his time at Newcastle and is very popular among the fans.

Allardyce said on talkSPORT (9:36am, May 1, 2020): “Steve is intelligent enough and experienced enough to put the right scouting system together for the new owners to make sure that the right players come in and spend the right amount of money on the right players.”

The former Everton boss added: “If the papers are right, it looks unlikely that the new owners... and let’s face it, they are entitled to get their own man in if they spend that sort of money.”

Allardyce continued: “If you took my experience, it’s not looking that great for Steve, unfortunately.”

Sticking with Steve Bruce?

Newcastle are unlikely to get relegated if and when the season resumes, and they are also in the FA Cup.

While Pochettino and Benitez are bigger names than Bruce, perhaps the former Hull City boss should be given the chance to manage the Magpies under a new ownership.