'Lol': Chopra laughs at Sky Sports tweet about Newcastle, takes aim at Steve Bruce

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce's time at St. James' Park could be coming to an end.

Former Newcastle United striker Michael Chopra has hit back at Jamie Redknapp, after the Sky Sports pundit suggested that Steve Bruce deserved more respect.

Newcastle appear to be planning for life without Bruce, with their new owners reportedly looking to appoint a new manager.

Bruce has done a credible job at Newcastle and guided the side into 13th place in the Premier League table.

However, his future is now firmly in doubt, with a higher-profile manager seemingly targeted by the Magpies.

 

And Redknapp feels that Bruce needs to be treated with more respect for the job that he has done at St. James’ Park.

"People have to have more respect for Steve Bruce because he has done a really good job at Newcastle,” he said.

Chopra, however, didn’t agree - as he feels that Bruce showed a lack of respect to Sheffield Wednesday when he joined Newcastle.

Bruce did rather force through a move to Newcastle, and came under severe criticism from Wednesday fans when he departed Hillsborough last summer.

The experienced boss now remains very unpopular with Owls supporters, who still haven’t forgiven him for the way he departed.

If Bruce does leave Newcastle the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Benitez have been linked with the job.

