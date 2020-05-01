Leeds, Tottenham will reportedly have to pay £10.5m for player on Orta’s radar

Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs linked with Robin Koch.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United may now be linked with Robin Koch, but he is a player who has long been on the radar of Leeds United.

According to Record, Premier League clubs Tottenham and West Ham are interested in signing Koch from SC Freiburg in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Portuguese publication has claimed of interest in the 23-year-old defender from Napoli, RB Leipzig and Benfica as well, and has added that the youngster is valued at €12 million (£10.55 million).

Back on January 31, 2020, Leeds director of football Victor Orta told The Yorkshire Evening Post that Koch is on his radar, and added that the Championship club are keeping their options open regarding a potential move for the Germany international in the future.

Orta told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “I’ll give you an example, Koch playing at his level now is really difficult for the Championship, it is another level.

"But we are always evaluating because perhaps, in a moment, he could be available. Or we could get into another league and then he could be available.”

A transfer fee of €12 million (£10.55 million) is not big for Tottenham or West Ham, but it is quite a lot for Leeds.

However, if the Whites clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League, then they should easily be able to afford that.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.