Leeds, Tottenham will reportedly have to pay £10.5m for player on Orta’s radar

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Ihlas Bebou of Hannover 96 and Robin Koch of SC Freiburg battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between Hannover 96 and Sport-Club Freiburg at HDI-Arena on May 11, 2019 in...
Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs linked with Robin Koch.

Robin Koch of Germany runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Germany and Belarus at Borussia-Park on November 16, 2019 in Moenchengladbach, Germany.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United may now be linked with Robin Koch, but he is a player who has long been on the radar of Leeds United.

According to Record, Premier League clubs Tottenham and West Ham are interested in signing Koch from SC Freiburg in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Portuguese publication has claimed of interest in the 23-year-old defender from Napoli, RB Leipzig and Benfica as well, and has added that the youngster is valued at €12 million (£10.55 million).

 

Back on January 31, 2020, Leeds director of football Victor Orta told The Yorkshire Evening Post that Koch is on his radar, and added that the Championship club are keeping their options open regarding a potential move for the Germany international in the future.

Orta told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “I’ll give you an example, Koch playing at his level now is really difficult for the Championship, it is another level.

"But we are always evaluating because perhaps, in a moment, he could be available. Or we could get into another league and then he could be available.”

A transfer fee of €12 million (£10.55 million) is not big for Tottenham or West Ham, but it is quite a lot for Leeds.

However, if the Whites clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League, then they should easily be able to afford that.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina battles for possession with Robin Koch of Germany during the International Friendly match between Germany and Argentina at Signal Iduna Park on October 09,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

