Justin Timberlake May Meme explained - more relevant than ever cus’ of coronavirus!

Every year when May rolls around, THAT Justin Timberlake meme is brought back. 'It's gonna be may' is a meme which took off in 2012 and every year it circulates the internet once again to mark the start of the month.

The meme features a curly haired, fresh faced Justin Timberlake from the early 2000s when he was still a member of NSYNC with the words 'it's gonna be may' above his head. The meme has been around for so long that most people can't even remember where it came from, yet every year without fail it makes a comeback.

This year the meme has been used to mark the start of May, which for many people isn't a celebration of the start of summer like it normally is due to the coronavirus pandemic. Others have used to meme to keep track of the months as time seems to have lost all meaning in quarantine.

Do you constantly wonder what on earth 'it's gonna be may' means but at this point you're too afraid to ask? Read ahead because we've done our research into where all this craziness started, and why Justin is involved.

Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet. pic.twitter.com/I3mdWPTjiN — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 1, 2020

Where did the Justin Timberlake May Meme come from?

The meme is based off an NSYNC song from 2000 titled 'It's Gonna Be Me'. The main line of the song is sung by Timberlake, but due to his accent the word 'me' sounds more like the word 'May'. According to knowyourmeme, this wasn't made into a meme until 2012 when Tumblr user amyricha posted a picture of Justin Timberlake with the caption "It's gonna be May,"

In March 2012, Buzzfeed posted a picture of a calendar turned to April with a picture Timberlake with the caption "It's gonna be May," taped to the final day, starting a new internet tradition to circulate the meme towards the end of April.

Justin Timberlake tells me it’s May 1, but this is how I feel we got here. pic.twitter.com/beOu56U3rN — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) May 1, 2020

Celebs involved in the Justin Timberlake Meme

NSYNC reacted to the meme by changing the name of the song on Spotify and Apple music to 'it's gonna be may'. Lance Bass, Timberlake's former band mate took the meme to the next step and once appeared on Good Morning America to celebrate the 'it's gonna be may' holiday.

Even Obama has gotten involved with the meme, posting a photo with Justin Timberlake in April 2014 and captioned it with the four famous words 'it's gonna be may'.

How did Justin celebrate the meme this year?

This year Justin uploaded a picture of the classic meme, but with a face mask edited on, acknowledging the coronavirus pandemic. Justin captioned the meme 'spring summer 2020, thanks internet', once again keeping the tradition alive.

If you start this playlist at exactly 9:57PM tonight, by the time you finish….it’s gonna be May



Press play on @jtimberlake's At Home playlist, featuring @realpinksweats, @iamluckydaye, @snohaalegra, @JheneAiko and more. : https://t.co/zzS0UOsztm pic.twitter.com/0lP61BA29N — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) April 30, 2020