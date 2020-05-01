Jim Beglin says 18-year-old player reportedly wanted by Liverpool has ‘great potential’

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka.

Jim Beglin has stated on Twitter that reported Liverpool target and Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has “great potential”.

The former Liverpool left-back has said that Saka, who can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back, is his favourite Arsenal player right now.

In demand

According to The Mirror, Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing the youngster, who has been playing well at left-back for Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Saka, who is out of contract at the Gunners in the summer of 2021.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Saka has made 12 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, providing three assists in the process.

The 18-year-old has scored two goals and provided five assists in six Europa League matches for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.