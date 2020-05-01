Jamie Carragher responds to an Arsenal fan after big claim, mentions Aston Villa

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will not match the Arsenal Invincibles this season.

Jamie Carragher has responded to an Arsenal fan on Twitter, and has said that there is more chance of Liverpool going unbeaten next season than Aston Villa winning the Premier League title.

An Arsenal fan has responded to former Liverpool defender Carragher’s column in The Telegraph in which the Sky Sports pundit wrote that Leicester winning the league title was a bigger achievement than Arsenal’s Invincibles.

It is quite a controversial stance and a big claim, as even Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have failed to go an entire season without suffering a single loss in the league.

Carragher believes that teams are getting closer to matching the Arsenal Invincibles, and has claimed that there is more of a chance of Liverpool or City going unbeaten next season than Villa winning the league title.

I think teams are getting closer to the Arsenal achievement, basically I think there is more chance of Man City or Liverpool going unbeaten next season than Aston Villa winning the PL! https://t.co/VgxQF7COq4 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 1, 2020

Unique achievement

Leicester’s was a fairytale story, and it is hard to see that repeated anytime soon.

As for the Arsenal Invinclbles, it was a unique achievement, and the current Liverpool team - who are way ahead of City at the top of the league table - failing to go the campaign unbeaten underlines just how hard it is not to lose a match in a single season.