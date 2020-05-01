Quick links

Arsenal

Liverpool

Aston Villa

Premier League

Jamie Carragher responds to an Arsenal fan after big claim, mentions Aston Villa

Subhankar Mondal
Jamie Carragher during Soccer Aid 2019 at Stamford Bridge on June 16, 2019 in London, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will not match the Arsenal Invincibles this season.

Jamie Carragher working for Sky Sports during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Jamie Carragher has responded to an Arsenal fan on Twitter, and has said that there is more chance of Liverpool going unbeaten next season than Aston Villa winning the Premier League title.

An Arsenal fan has responded to former Liverpool defender Carragher’s column in The Telegraph in which the Sky Sports pundit wrote that Leicester winning the league title was a bigger achievement than Arsenal’s Invincibles.

It is quite a controversial stance and a big claim, as even Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have failed to go an entire season without suffering a single loss in the league.

 

Carragher believes that teams are getting closer to matching the Arsenal Invincibles, and has claimed that there is more of a chance of Liverpool or City going unbeaten next season than Villa winning the league title.

Unique achievement

Leicester’s was a fairytale story, and it is hard to see that repeated anytime soon.

As for the Arsenal Invinclbles, it was a unique achievement, and the current Liverpool team - who are way ahead of City at the top of the league table - failing to go the campaign unbeaten underlines just how hard it is not to lose a match in a single season.

Jamie Carragher during Soccer Aid 2019 at Stamford Bridge on June 16, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch