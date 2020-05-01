Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Italy-based player says he still loves Newcastle United, makes big takeover claim

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Kostas Manolas of AS Roma, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus, Davide Santon of AS Roma during the Italian Serie A match between Juventus v AS Roma at the Allianz Stadium on December 22,...
Subhankar Mondal
Davide Santon is a former Newcastle United player.

Davide Santon of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1

Davide Santon has suggested to Sky Sports that Newcastle United could become the new Manchester City.

The AS Roma left-back believes that Newcastle could be a force to be reckoned with in English football once the report takeover goes through.

The 29-year-old Italian was on the books of the Magpies from 2011 until 2015 before returning to Inter.

According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley.

 

Santon told Sky Sports: "I still love it there, I still love the city. Newcastle is one club that will always be in my heart.

"In football you need to have money. I just hope, whatever owner Newcastle's going to have, I just hope it's going to be the best for the club, the fans, the players and for everyone who lives in Newcastle.

"Newcastle deserve a great mentality and, hopefully, if they're talking about all that money, maybe in a couple of years, they can get to win some titles, who knows! Reading the news, if the new owner has that much money, maybe it's possible.

"You never know, when the owner of Manchester City took over, some time ago, maybe it can happen even with Newcastle. If I see Newcastle doing well, I can only be happy."

The new Manchester City?

Not many would have expected City to become the force they are now when they were first taken over, and Newcastle fans should stay very positive about the future.

Of course, with FFP rules, it is not that easy now to splash the cash left, right and centre, but there is huge potential at Newcastle.

The Magpies could attract some brilliant players in the next two or three transfer windows.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Davide Santon of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 16, 2016 in Milan, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

