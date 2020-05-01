Italy-based player says he still loves Newcastle United, makes big takeover claim

Davide Santon is a former Newcastle United player.

Davide Santon has suggested to Sky Sports that Newcastle United could become the new Manchester City.

The AS Roma left-back believes that Newcastle could be a force to be reckoned with in English football once the report takeover goes through.

The 29-year-old Italian was on the books of the Magpies from 2011 until 2015 before returning to Inter.

According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley.

Santon told Sky Sports: "I still love it there, I still love the city. Newcastle is one club that will always be in my heart.

"In football you need to have money. I just hope, whatever owner Newcastle's going to have, I just hope it's going to be the best for the club, the fans, the players and for everyone who lives in Newcastle.

"Newcastle deserve a great mentality and, hopefully, if they're talking about all that money, maybe in a couple of years, they can get to win some titles, who knows! Reading the news, if the new owner has that much money, maybe it's possible.

"You never know, when the owner of Manchester City took over, some time ago, maybe it can happen even with Newcastle. If I see Newcastle doing well, I can only be happy."

The new Manchester City?

Not many would have expected City to become the force they are now when they were first taken over, and Newcastle fans should stay very positive about the future.

Of course, with FFP rules, it is not that easy now to splash the cash left, right and centre, but there is huge potential at Newcastle.

The Magpies could attract some brilliant players in the next two or three transfer windows.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.