‘If you ask’: Rangers legend makes Celtic title claim

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the table.

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist has told beIN Sports that Celtic will want to win the title rather than be handed the championship.

McCoist, who is a Rangers legend, has added that Celtic deserve the opportunity to clinch the Scottish Premiership title outright.

Rangers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the league table at the moment.

However, Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played this season.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear if and when the campaign will get back underway.

The divisions below the Scottish top flight have been called, with promotion and relegation places sorted.

McCoist told beIN Sport: “I include Liverpool in the same scenario as Celtic, they deserve the opportunity to win the title outright themselves.

"If you ask anyone from Liverpool, or Celtic or Dundee United, whoever they may be that might get presented this championship they would want the right and the responsibility to go and do it themselves. Hopefully, that will still be the case.”

McCoist added: "I think the relegation issue is a bigger problem. Because if Liverpool, Celtic or Dundee are given the title, no matter what happens through no fault of their own there will be an asterisk against it.

“That is not Liverpool’s Celtics or Dundee’s fault. Because they want the opportunity to win it. So if it’s not going to happen, and it’s given to them there will be an asterisk against it.”

Season to resume?

Amid the global health crisis and the uncertainty surrounding it, it is really hard to see football resume anytime soon, even behind closed doors.

Perhaps the football authorities should seriously consider calling the Scottish Premiership soon and then go for a league reconstruction.