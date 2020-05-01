How to find the Glee Filter on Instagram: Release your inner Gleek!

Calling all Gleeks: this Glee filter is the perfect way for you to finally decide which Glee character you relate to the most. Are you the talented Rachel Berry?

The fashion forward Kurt Hummel? Or are you the cunning yet hilarious cheer leading coach Sue Sylvester? Glee may have finished in 2015, after a whopping six seasons and 121 episodes, but it appears the legacy is still very much alive as fans discovered a Glee filter on Instagram and took to social media to tell everyone about it.

Who remembers Glee? That American musical comedy show that followed the story of the music club New Directions as they navigate their way through high school and compete in choir competitions, led by their teacher Mr Shuester.

Arguably one of the most popular teenage shows of the decade, Glee built a cult following and the cast were even nominated for Grammy's in 2011 and 2012. So it's really no surprise someone has hopped on the trend of the 'which character are you' Instagram filters, and made a Glee version, albeit five years after the show ended.

What is the Glee Filter on Instagram?

The Glee filter was created by Instagram user dandres_rn and tells you which Glee character you are. A red box will appear on your head and when you press to start it will flick through all the Glee characters before settling on one, which is the character you are.

All the original members of the Glee club are an option, as well as the season four newbies: Ryder, Kitty, Unique, Jake and Marley. Of course, Mr Shuester, Emma Pilsbury and Sue Sylvester and also on there as well as Terri Shuester and even Coach Beiste.

Why can't I find the Glee Filter?

The Glee filter mysteriously disappeared for a while and users commented on TikTok videos using the filter asking 'where are people finding this filter I've tried insta and snap and can't find it'. Another commented 'y'all what is this filter name I've searched and I can't find it!'.

The answer is on dandres_rn's Instagram, where he created a highlight with news about the Glee filter. A week ago he wrote 'the Glee filter has been deleted for breach of regulations, I've appealed but it was good for nothing.' The next day dandres_rn gave fans a much awaited update where he announced the filter was back up, but without the pictures of the characters due to 'copyright'.

i have to come clean and tell everyone that i did do the “which glee character are you” filter on instagrambut i got coach beast so i had to put my phone away for a while — violet smale(@violetsmale) April 21, 2020

How to get the Glee Filter on Instagram

Go onto Instagram Stories

Click on your face and scroll through all the filters

At the end there will be a magnifying glass icon named 'Browse Effects' click on this

Search 'dandres_rn'

Find the Glee filter named 'which Glee'

Start filming and touch the screen to start the filter

i got kurton the which glee character are you instagramfilter. it knows — liyahHOLLYWOOD SPOILERS (@glowdarren) April 23, 2020