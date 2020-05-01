'Heart just broke': Some Lilywhites fans react to what former Spurs man has said

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that he dreams of coming back to the North London club now.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left very emotional, after Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he still dreams of coming back to the club.

Pochettino left Spurs towards the end of last year, in what was a controversial decision.

The Argentine has made very few public statements since his departure, but he was interviewed by BT Sport on Wednesday.

And Pochettino said: “Deep in my soul and heart I am sure we will cross again, and for sure from now the day I left to club and my dream is to be back and finish the work that we didn't finish.

"Deep inside, I want to be back because this club is special, the fans are so special.

“Maybe in five years or 10 years. I want to manage Tottenham again and feel what it’s like to win a title with Tottenham.”

The comments have certainly made Spurs fans emotional, and there is a widespread feeling still that Pochettino shouldn’t have been let go.

The sooner the better, come home gaffa — paul fennell (@rushdenyido) April 30, 2020

finna find me crying in lockdown — James Bazely (@BazelyJames) April 29, 2020

Best news since he left



He will be welcomed back with open arms.



Especially when we have new owners with money to spend.



He's magic, you knowwww. — Harvey (@Namdalla1993) April 29, 2020

Dam right Poch. Come home... — Robå Tώiri™ (@tweri21) April 29, 2020

He will be back very soon COYS — Mohammed Khan (@mohammedkhan78) April 29, 2020

My heart just broke all over again — Spurfect (@Spurfection7) April 29, 2020

I’m crying — Jacob (@TheJakeShow_) April 29, 2020

Pochettino has now been replaced by Jose Mourinho, but there has not been a vast improvement in their results.

Mourinho has been unlucky with serious injuries to key players, but he has failed to solve some of the pre-existing issues in Tottenham’s squad.

Spurs are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, and have a lot of ground to make up if they are to break into the top four.