Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Heart just broke': Some Lilywhites fans react to what former Spurs man has said

John Verrall
Mauricio Pochettino former Tottenham Hostspur head coach looks on during a match between Gimnasia and Central Cordoba as part of Superliga 2019
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that he dreams of coming back to the North London club now.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left very emotional, after Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he still dreams of coming back to the club.

Pochettino left Spurs towards the end of last year, in what was a controversial decision.

The Argentine has made very few public statements since his departure, but he was interviewed by BT Sport on Wednesday.

And Pochettino said: “Deep in my soul and heart I am sure we will cross again, and for sure from now the day I left to club and my dream is to be back and finish the work that we didn't finish.

 

"Deep inside, I want to be back because this club is special, the fans are so special.

“Maybe in five years or 10 years. I want to manage Tottenham again and feel what it’s like to win a title with Tottenham.”

The comments have certainly made Spurs fans emotional, and there is a widespread feeling still that Pochettino shouldn’t have been let go.

Pochettino has now been replaced by Jose Mourinho, but there has not been a vast improvement in their results.

Mourinho has been unlucky with serious injuries to key players, but he has failed to solve some of the pre-existing issues in Tottenham’s squad.

Spurs are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, and have a lot of ground to make up if they are to break into the top four.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch