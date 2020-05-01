'Get him, no brainer': Some Spurs fans think they've spotted potential bargain signing

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring in Baptiste Santamaria in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are behind making a move for Baptiste Santamaria, after his agent claimed that he would be allowed to leave Angers.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Santamaria, who has impressed in France this term.

The defensive midfielder may still be developing his reptuation, but Spurs’s scouts reportedly like what they have seen of him.

Santamaria’s agent has also talked up the chances of a transfer for his client.

“In the next transfer market, we have the word of the (Angers) president that he will be allowed to leave the club,” he said to Si Gonfia La Rete on Radio Marte, 28 April, 6.30pm.

And Tottenham fans think that they could be able to land a potential bargain if they go for the 25-year-old.

Looks very promising and could get at fairly cheap — Ethan (@EthanCOYS) April 30, 2020

Would be a good backup DM but we need a bigger name to be a starter like Partey, Zakaria, Soumare or Camavinga — Turner ⚪️ (@thfcturner) April 30, 2020

Apparently he’s killing it in France and isn’t too pricey. Would be foolish to pass up on him — James (@JamesSpurs1882) April 29, 2020

£15 Mil for a cdm entering his prime no brainer — Josh (@josh_wiggan) April 29, 2020

Very good defensive midfielder and he would be available for under £15 mil — Eren (@THFCEren) April 29, 2020

Get him — Berenger M'pamy (@berengermpamy) April 29, 2020

I'm happy to at least see a link (Most are garbage I know). But if I had a list for a DM, he'd be on it. Very calm, senses danger very well and is an excellent tackler. Good shorter passer aswell. Really good player, be an excellent signing imo. Very good price too I imagine. — Harvey (@Namdalla1993) April 30, 2020

Santamaria could potentially offer Tottenham more steel in their midfield, which is an area where they have been lacking this season.

With Moussa Sissoko out injured, Spurs really lacked a physical presence in their midfield - with Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso generally lining up together.

Although Winks and Lo Celso are both very talented in possession they are not the most physically intimidating opponents, and Santamaria’s arrival could help Spurs become a more imposing team next term.