'Get him, no brainer': Some Spurs fans think they've spotted potential bargain signing

Baptiste SANTAMARIA of Angers during the Ligue 1 match between Angers SCO and AS Saint Etienne on May 24, 2019 in Angers, France.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring in Baptiste Santamaria in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are behind making a move for Baptiste Santamaria, after his agent claimed that he would be allowed to leave Angers.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Santamaria, who has impressed in France this term.

The defensive midfielder may still be developing his reptuation, but Spurs’s scouts reportedly like what they have seen of him.

 

Santamaria’s agent has also talked up the chances of a transfer for his client.

“In the next transfer market, we have the word of the (Angers) president that he will be allowed to leave the club,” he said to Si Gonfia La Rete on Radio Marte, 28 April, 6.30pm.

And Tottenham fans think that they could be able to land a potential bargain if they go for the 25-year-old.

Santamaria could potentially offer Tottenham more steel in their midfield, which is an area where they have been lacking this season.

With Moussa Sissoko out injured, Spurs really lacked a physical presence in their midfield - with Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso generally lining up together.

Although Winks and Lo Celso are both very talented in possession they are not the most physically intimidating opponents, and Santamaria’s arrival could help Spurs become a more imposing team next term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

