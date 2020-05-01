Quick links

Gary Neville raves about Liverpool player who's so 'under-rated' and an absolute 'dream'

James Milner of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Liverpool midfielder James Milner has made 33 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season.

Gary Neville during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on January 3, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Gary Neville has told The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Liverpool defender James Milner is so ‘under-rated’.

Milner has enjoyed a wonderful career at the top level and even at the age of 34 he continues to be an important player for Liverpool.

The England international may only play a rotational role for the Reds now, but he still gives them cover in a number of positions.

 

And Neville claims that Milner is the type of player that every squad should want.

“He drives standards all the time, makes sure the young players don’t get carried away with things, you’d want one or two of those in your team every time,” Neville said. “He’s a dream really.

“He goes on that level of under-rated.”

James Milner of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on November 3, 2018 in...

Milner has played 33 times for Liverpool this campaign across all competitions, scoring four goals and claiming four assists.

Milner’s versatility makes him vital to Liverpool, as he can cover at full-back or in central-midfield.

The experienced Reds player has helped Liverpool dominate the Premier League this term.

The Reds are currently 25 points clear of their nearest rivals Manchester City and are on course to win the title, if the campaign does get back underway again.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

