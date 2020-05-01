Gangs of London: Who plays Jevan Kapadia? EastEnders fans will recognise Ray Panthaki

Gangs of London has exploded onto Sky Atlantic in 2020 but just who is the actor behind the enigmatic Jevan Kapadia?

There can be no better distraction from the troubling times we're currently living through than a good bit of TV drama.

As a result, Sky Atlantic's captivating Gangs of London could not have come at a better time.

Not only does the series offer up plenty of gripping thrills, but the cast of the series is a marvel in and of itself.

One of the most recognisable characters in Gangs of London is the mysterious Jevan Kapadia but just who is the actor behind this enigmatic figure?

Gangs on London on Sky Atlantic

Gangs of London arrived on Sky Atlantic and on-demand platforms on April 23rd.

The series follows Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) as he takes control of his father's crime empire after a successful assassination attempt from a mysterious rival.

We join Sean as he links up with Elliot Finch (Sope Dirisu) as an all-out war threatens to ignite between the various criminal gangs operating in London.

Who plays Jevan Kapadia?

Taking on the role of Jevan Kapadia in Gangs of London is Ray Panthaki.

Jevan Kapadia is one of the series' key figures but just how he's involved we'll keep under wraps for those watching weekly.

Ray Panthaki, who was born and raised in London, is a 41-year-old actor who has been working in the industry since 1998.

As well as boasting over 50 acting roles, Panthaki has also turned his hand to producing and even directing on occasion.

Away from acting, Ray Panthaki is highly active on social media with accounts on both Twitter and Instagram, with a combined following of around 17,000.

Ray Panthaki: Films and TV

As mentioned, Ray Panthaki boasts almost 50 acting roles at the time of writing, the first of which came back in 1998 when he appeared in a single episode of The Bill.

Since then, Ray has gone on to appear in much more with his most prominent TV roles coming in the likes of Marcella, The Wrong Mans and EastEnders where Ray appeared as Ronny Ferreira in 158 episodes.

Ray's two biggest film roles have come in 2018's Colette and 2019's Official Secrets, both of which starred Kiera Knightly.

Gangs of London, which features Ray Panthaki as Jevan Kapadia, airs weekly on Sky Atlantic while viewers on Now TV and Sky on-demand can watch the full nine-episode series now.