Friday Night Dinner: Who plays girlfriends Lucy One and Lucy Two? Meet Pearl Mackie and Rebecca Humphries!

Series 6 of Friday Night Dinner is almost over but first, we finally get to meet Adam and Jonny's new girlfriends!

After it first hit our screens in 2011, Channel 4's Friday Night Dinner has only increased in popularity.

When series 5 aired in 2018, it averaged an impressive 2.09 million viewers per episode but series 6 has only gone and doubled those numbers with episodes 1-4 earning a staggering 4.3 million viewers per episode.

And those numbers are expected to get even higher for the series finale as well.

After being teased throughout the new series, episode 6 will finally introduce the Goodman family to Adam and Jonny's new girlfriends.

Friday Night Dinner on Channel 4

Friday Night Dinner's sixth series arrived on Channel 4 on March 27th, 2020 with new episodes following weekly on Fridays.

The series has given us six hysterical new episodes of the much-loved sitcom with the crazed antics of the Goodman family laid bare once again.

At long last, we've finally reached the series 6 finale and Adam and Jonny have both agreed to bring their new girlfriends round for dinner.

Hilariously, they're both called Lucy but just who is set to play Lucy One and Lucy Two?

Lucy One: Pearl Mackie

Taking on the role of Lucy One, Jonny's new girlfriend, is Pearl Mackie.

The 32-year-old actress is instantly recognisable from her role as Bill Potts in series 10 of Doctor Who.

Beyond that, Pearl Mackie has over 30 acting credits to her name, the biggest of which have come in the likes of Adulting, Forest 404 and the Steve Coogan-starring film Greed.

Lucy Two: Rebecca Humphries

Meanwhile, Rebecca Humphries is the actress playing Adam's girlfriend, Lucy Two.

Also 32 years old, Rebecca Humphries has a total of 17 acting roles to her name at the time of writing, the first of which came in 2011 when she appeared in the comedy sketch show Come Fly with Me.

Since then, she's also gone on to appear in Cockroaches, Morgana Robinson's the Agency and the recently completed BBC Two series, Trigonometry.

Her most infamous role came in 2013's Big Bad World where she crossed paths with comedian Seann Walsh. The pair struck up a relationship that came to an explosive end in 2018 when Walsh was seen kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner, Katya Jones.

Series 6 of Friday Night Dinner concludes at 10pm on Channel 4 on May 1st while every episode to date is also available on All 4.