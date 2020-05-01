Quick links

Fresh twist as director denies new deal for reported £50m Arsenal and Spurs target

Tom Thorogood
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at Veltins-Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Dayot Upamecano.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

RB Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff has denied reports of a new deal for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Dayot Upamecano, RBlive report.

The French defender has been heavily linked with the Premier League duo.

French editorial Soccerlink claim Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester City head a list of Premier League clubs keen on Upamecano following a terrific campaign.

But a recent a report from Sky Germany claimed the defender has signed a new deal with Leipzig and will remain at the club until at least 2021.

Mintzlaff, however, has denied those reports in another fresh twist.

“In the Covid 19 crisis, we currently have other issues than concerns about contracts. We always act sustainably. We know the terms of the contracts of our players, and I know them very well - especially that of our top performers. For us it is a nogo that top performers leave for free. That was the case with Timo Werner and will also be with Dayot Upamecano,” Mintzlaff explained.

 

Upamecano’s current deal expires in 2021 and he has a £50 million release clause.

Mintzlaff’s comments suggest Leipzig will sell rather than lose him on a free transfer, therefore a sale appears extremely likely this summer.

Arsenal must strengthen at the back. The Gunners have David Luiz and Sokratis in their thirties, while Shkodan Mustafi is an unconvincing figure at the Emirates.

Tottenham, on the other hand, will be looking for a replacement for Jan Vertonghen with the defender out of contract this summer and set to leave.

Upamecano, 21, made 21 Bundesliga appearances this season prior to the Covid-19 suspension, posting an 88.8% pass-accuracy rate and averaging 2.1 tackles per game (Whoscored).

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig on November 5, 2019 at Gazprom Arena in St....

 

Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

