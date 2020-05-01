Fresh twist as director denies new deal for reported £50m Arsenal and Spurs target

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Dayot Upamecano.

RB Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff has denied reports of a new deal for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Dayot Upamecano, RBlive report.

The French defender has been heavily linked with the Premier League duo.

French editorial Soccerlink claim Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester City head a list of Premier League clubs keen on Upamecano following a terrific campaign.

But a recent a report from Sky Germany claimed the defender has signed a new deal with Leipzig and will remain at the club until at least 2021.

Mintzlaff, however, has denied those reports in another fresh twist.

“In the Covid 19 crisis, we currently have other issues than concerns about contracts. We always act sustainably. We know the terms of the contracts of our players, and I know them very well - especially that of our top performers. For us it is a nogo that top performers leave for free. That was the case with Timo Werner and will also be with Dayot Upamecano,” Mintzlaff explained.

Upamecano’s current deal expires in 2021 and he has a £50 million release clause.

Mintzlaff’s comments suggest Leipzig will sell rather than lose him on a free transfer, therefore a sale appears extremely likely this summer.

Arsenal must strengthen at the back. The Gunners have David Luiz and Sokratis in their thirties, while Shkodan Mustafi is an unconvincing figure at the Emirates.

Tottenham, on the other hand, will be looking for a replacement for Jan Vertonghen with the defender out of contract this summer and set to leave.

Upamecano, 21, made 21 Bundesliga appearances this season prior to the Covid-19 suspension, posting an 88.8% pass-accuracy rate and averaging 2.1 tackles per game (Whoscored).