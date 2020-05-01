Former Celtic striker mocks Steven Gerrard for making quite a Rangers claim yesterday

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has mocked Rangers manager Steven Gerrard on Twitter after he made quite a claim on the club’s official website.

Gerrard, who was appointed the Gers manager in the summer of 2018, has stated on the Gers’ official website that “football makes a city, Rangers makes Glasgow”.

The Liverpool legend made the comments in a letter he addressed to the fans on Thursday, praising their support and the Ibrox Stadium, and urging them to stay behind the team.

As reported by The Daily Record, Rangers have also frozen the season ticket price.

Former Celtic striker Sutton has mocked Gerrard on Twitter for claiming that “Rangers makes Glasgow”.

Rangers make Glasgow .......

Fill in the missing word https://t.co/VbynV6LefM — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 30, 2020

Title race

The Scottish Premiership campaign is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear if and when the season will get back underway.

Celtic are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the league table at the moment, although the Gers do have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left.