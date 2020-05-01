Extracurricular Season 2: Netflix renewal status, release date and what to expect

Despite only being out for less than one week, Extracurricular has become one of Netflix’s most popular Korean dramas. The season one finale left some fans frustrated and others amazed, but do we know anything about season two?

The series focuses on Ji-soo, a high school student who secretly runs a ‘security service’ for sex workers. When one of his classmates finds out about the money-making business that he runs, she wants in.

From this point the story only escalates, involving more of their classmates, teachers, police and psychopath gangsters. The season culminates in numerous character revelations and a showdown that leaves Ji-soo bleeding from a stab wound, but what do we know about season two?

WHAT HAPPENED: An explanation of Extracurricular’s season one finale.

Has Netflix renewed Extracurricular for season 2?

At the moment, the answer is no, Netflix has not yet renewed the show for a second instalment. However, don’t freak out just yet.

Season one of Extracurricular only dropped on April 29th, so Netflix will want to gauge the reaction from viewers before greenlighting a second season. From just a quick scroll through Twitter, it’s obvious that fans can’t wait to get more Extracurricular – especially when season one ended with such a dramatic cliff-hanger.

I've just finished watching extracurricular and it's really good it will make you go crazy and the plot is really amazing 10/10. If you need something new to watch you should watch extracurricularI need a season 2 tho @NetflixKR #Extracurricular pic.twitter.com/IoFH2OrM2n — 트리샤 ^.^ (@_tnce_) May 1, 2020

So, expect Netflix to announce a season two soon and keep checking the actors’ Instagram for any updates in the meantime.

WHO ARE THEY: Meet the cast of Extracurricular.

When can we expect Extracurricular season 2 to drop?

Unfortunately, with most of the world still under lockdown due to the coronavirus, production has halted on the majority of television shows and movies.

However, South Korea (where Extracurricular was produced) has reported no new cases since February – hopefully, this means that the production of season two could start sooner than we expect.

Best guess is that season two of Extracurricular would be dropping on Netflix either in mid-2021 or early 2022.

MORE LIKE IT: Meet the star of Korean drama Itaewon Class.

What can we expect from the season 2 story?

Season one concluded with Ji-soo bleeding severely from a stab-wound (inflicted by Gi-tae) but escaping the police. The final shot is of his pet crab being watered, but we don’t know if it is Ji-soo or Gyuri pouring the water.

If Ji-soo has survived, expect him to try and start up the business again with Gyuri at his side. However, if he is alive then we can also expect his troubles to follow him from season one.

Will Gi-tae continue to seek revenge? Will the police arrest him for Min-hee? Will Da-yeol’s fiancé reopen the Banana Club? Will Gyuri and Ji-soo ever get together?

All our questions will be answered in season 2.