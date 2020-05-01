Drifting Dragons: Whaling ships and the draker tactics of Netflix’s new anime

As well as big-budget action movies and family comedies, Netflix offers a wide variety of anime shows for you to enjoy. Their latest addition Drifting Dragons, tells the story of a whaling Draker ship and the situations they experience when they hunt enormous dragons.

From Castlevania to Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, you can binge watch some great anime’s on Netflix.The latest series, an adaptation of the popular Drifting Dragons manga has received mixed reviews with some describing the fantasy-adventure as strange and others saying that it fails to live up to expectation.

The series follows the story of a draker (meaning dragon hunting) crew of the Quin Zaza, a small airship that captures and kill the enormous creatures for meat and oil – like traditional whalers.

The ships, tactics and the hunted animals are as fascinating as they are bizarre, but what do we know about them?

Drifting Dragons’ whaling ships

The ships that feature in Drifting Dragons can vary significantly in size but are all roughly based on the whaling ships or naval battleships that you can find on the oceans of the real world.

The Quin Zozo only has about 20 shipmates, but each of them has specialised roles that are crucial to the successful capture of dragons.

There is a captain and officers that run the airship, drivers steer the vessel, engineers keep the engines running and cooks keep the crew well fed. However, the main characters, Takita and Mika are standard crew members, who play a pivotal role in the hunting process.

The tactics of Drifting Dragon whalers

Manning harpoons, speers, concussive grenade launchers and various small firearms, the crew are well prepared for dragon hunting.

At first encounter, the ship will fire harpoons into the dragon and start to be dragged along behind the animal as it flees. This is a tactic used by traditional whalers to tire the animal, a whale with less energy will be easier to catch once the opportunity to close the distance arrives.

Once close enough, the draker crew will fire their guns and deploy grenades which temporarily concusses the animal. They do this to get close enough for one member to jump onto the animal’s head and drive the finishing speer-blow down onto the animal.

Again, this is very similar to the tactics used by real-world whalers, who will exhaust the animal to the point where they can use speers, harpoons or firearms as direct weapons.