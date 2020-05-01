Drifting Dragons season 2: Netflix renewal status, release date and potential plot

The first season of the Netflix anime, Drifting Dragons, has been enjoyable for some fans but disappointing for others. Based on an extended manga series, will we see a return to the Quin Zaza and if so, when?

From Castlevania to Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, there are some great anime options on Netflix, but the latest addition Drifting Dragons has received mixed reviews from fans.

The story follows the crew of drakers on the Quin Zaza airship in their hunt for dragons - large and mysterious animals that are harvested for their meat and oil. The adventures that the small crew get up to are humorous, but the danger that goes along with their profession is obvious.

Whilst some viewers have been dissatisfied, many have loved the light-hearted charm that accompanies a visually-stunning anime. Those of us who enjoyed season one are now wondering the same thing, will Drifting Dragons return and when?

Will there be a season 2 of Drifting Dragons?

Right now, there is no confirmation that Drifting Dragons will return for a second Netflix instalment but expect there to be some news soon.

Drifting Dragons season one premiered on Netflix Japan back in January but only dropped elsewhere around the world on April 30th.

The series is based on the manga, known as ‘Kuutei Dragons in Japan, but season one only explored around 17 chapters of the source material.

It was beautiful I loved the shapes of dragons ...it was something new I loved it #kuuteidragons pic.twitter.com/cv3L2keOdY — Pik (@PikPikii) April 27, 2020

When will season 2 come out on Netflix?

The time that it takes for a manga to be adapted for an anime can wildly vary depending on the complexity of the source material and the resources available to the production company.

Fans suspect that if season two is confirmed for Drifting Dragons, it won’t become available outside of Japan until April 2021.

What plot we expect from season 2?

Season 1 didn’t end with any major cliff-hangers, with Takita and the Quin Zaza crew heading off into the sunset to continue their search for dragons to hunt.

However, because the series followed so closely to the manga, we can speculate as to the direction season will head.

In Volume 4, the ship crashes into a commercial vessel but due to their lack of funds, are unable to pay for repairs.

When rumours about a ‘ship-swallowing dragon’ begin to circulate, the crew start searching for the mystery giant in the hope of becoming financially stable after its capture.